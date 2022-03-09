Robert Powell “Bob” Harris, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
On April 6, 1937 he was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to George and Betty (Schuramm) Harris.
He married Linda Sue Williams on August 17, 1962. She survives of the home.
Bob served in the US Navy and Coast Guard. After retiring from the service, he worked as a mechanical engineer on river barges.
He was a member of Maxwell Heights Church. He was also a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. He loved his dogs and being outside hunting and fishing. He loved model trains, antiquing and his friends at Jesse James Antique Mall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, John Harris (Jamie), Gina Young (Scott), Kyle Harris; grandchildren, Baylei Harris, Krista Young, and Katy Young.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.