 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Robert Powell “Bob” Harris, 84

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Harris

Robert Powell “Bob” Harris, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

On April 6, 1937 he was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to George and Betty (Schuramm) Harris.

He married Linda Sue Williams on August 17, 1962. She survives of the home.

Bob served in the US Navy and Coast Guard. After retiring from the service, he worked as a mechanical engineer on river barges.

He was a member of Maxwell Heights Church. He was also a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. He loved his dogs and being outside hunting and fishing. He loved model trains, antiquing and his friends at Jesse James Antique Mall.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, John Harris (Jamie), Gina Young (Scott), Kyle Harris; grandchildren, Baylei Harris, Krista Young, and Katy Young.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you