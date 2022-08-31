Robert V. Waldrop, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
He was born August 10, 1932, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the son of Jane R. Waldrop and Earl H. Waldrop. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, and also received two additional degrees from Missouri Western University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, with service in France. He married Mary L. Wolfe on August 18, 1962 in St. Joseph.
For more than 25 years he was a member of the editorial staff of the St. Joseph Gazette, and later was managing editor of The Gazette and then the merged St. Joseph News-Press/Gazette. He served as city administrator of the City of St. Joseph from 1976 to 1981. He was also employed for seven years on the news staff at KQTV.
He was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, the National Military Heritage Museum, Pony Express Historical Society and local Masonic bodies. He was a volunteer at Mount Mora Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Waldrop; niece, Karen Waldrop Allen.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, a daughter, Jill Waldrop of Phoenix; two sons, Michael of St. Joseph and his wife Penny, and Bryan of Dallas; four nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Disabled Veterans of America.