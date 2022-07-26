Robert Wilson Cline 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 in a Kansas City, KS hospital. He was born January 12, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Juanita and Elmer Cline. He attended Benton High School, and was a self employed auto mechanic also working at Johns Quick Lube. He enjoyed fishing, and liked helping people doing odd jobs and working on their cars, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Robert was a lover of animals especially his pets Smokey, Blacky, Sheeba and Gray Gray. He was a member of the Word of Life Church. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Ricky and Elmer Cline Jr. Survivors include, wife, Tammy Cline of the home, brothers, Harry and Tony Cline.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Brian Zahnd officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Robert W Cline memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.