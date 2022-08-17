Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes 65, was surrounded by family when she passed away on August 12, 2022. Robin was born August 29, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William D. Hoffmann and Joyce Marie Mace Hackman.
Robin was a Christian. She loved fun and always helped others. Robin worked at HD Lee in the 1980s. She loved to shop for shoes and purses. She could work for hours on jig saw puzzles. Robin enjoyed chocolate shakes (her favorite was a Wendy's Frosty). She was a great cook. Some of her family favorites were meatloaf, potato salad, potato soup, and chili. Robin loved music, dancing, and a good meal.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce, her son, Danny Wayne Hoffmann, an infant sister, Gail Sue Mace, and a brother Roger Dale Hoffmann.
Survivors include Robin's children: Heidi Kernes from Conroe, Texas and Cecil Kernes Jr. (Alisha) from Savannah, Missouri. Survivors also include: grandchildren, Haley Kernes, Taylor Malotte, Devin Kernes, and Cecil (Bubby) Kernes III, as well as siblings, Sandra Boatright (Mark), Brian Hoffmann, Kelly Hoffmann (Candy), Randy Hoffmann, Daryl Hoffmann, and Michael Hackmann (Abby). Additionally she is survived by many family and friends.
A special "Thank You" to Carmen and staff at the Diversicare of Riverside Nursing Home. They cared for Robin these past four years. Thank you Mosaic Hospice. Thank you to the staff of Anew Healthcare for your care and kindness. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, and Robin's funeral will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, August 16th at the Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Gray officiating.