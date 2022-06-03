Robin Renee Justice Carl, 37, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born March 31, 1985 in St. Joseph, daughter of Georgia (Pratt) and Lawrence Justice. She graduated from Central High School. On May 21, 2005, she married Brandon Carl in St. Joseph. Robin worked in her home, taking care of the children and the family. She was a dedicated Baseball Mom, and she enjoyed devoting her time helping her family and others. She was a Twilight Fan, and loved going to concerts. Robin was very involved with Girl Scouts, where she was Troop 2128 Leader, she was a Camp Director, and was the Cookie Lady. Robin is a 2022 YWCA Women of Excellence Nominee for Volunteers in the Community. She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Wayne Justice, Jr. Survivors include: husband, Brandon Carl, son, Brandon Carl Jr., daughters, Chastitie and Natasha Carl, all of the home, her mother, Georgia Benson of ID, siblings, Kellie Justice, Ryan Justice, Wayne Justice, Nikki Johnson, and Jenny Pratt, mother-in-law, Cindy Carl, grandfather and grandmother-in-laws, Robert and Teresa Carl, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Carl will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Robin Carl Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.