Rodger D. Kerns Sr., 76

Rodger D. Kerns Sr., son of Jack M. R. Kerns and Mary (Fickle) Kerns was born on December 9th, 1945 in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
In 1966 Rodger enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country in Vietnam.
On October 11th, 1968 he married the love of his life Brenda and had 3 sons, Richard,
Rodger Jr. and David and 1 daughter Tammy.
He enjoyed playing video games, spending time with family, and working on cars.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother Mike.
Survivors include: wife, Brenda, Children, Richard, Rodger jr, David, and Tammy, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial service beginning with military honors at 7:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the VFW or to charity of the donor's choice.