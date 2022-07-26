Rodney Ray Zimmerman “Rod”, 63, St. Joseph, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home.
Rod was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 29th 1959. He worked many jobs throughout his lifetime all of them revolving around working with his hands. He was a creative man who always loved building things and he was never without a project, sometimes too many. Rod loved being outdoors, be that fishing, hunting, or just enjoying nature with his grandkids or great grandkids. Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Zimmerman, his father Ronald Zimmerman, and his brother Randy Zimmerman. Surviving: wife Marilyn "Sue" Zimmerman of the home, son Ryan Leonard, daughter Pennie Ellis, granddaughter Markie Mitchell (Mark), granddaughter Kylie Villanueva (Lester), grandson Vincent Leonard (Ava), grandson Kaine Fleshman, grandson Noah Fleshman (Hannah), one great-grandson Parker Mitchell, and three great-granddaughters Olivia Mitchell and Kalaya and Emma Villanueva. A Celebration of Rod's life will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday July 17, 2022 at the family home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.