Roger Dennis Murphy 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Melba and Carl Murphy. He graduated from Benton High School Class of 1970. He was a Carpenter Millwright for Carpenters Local 110, and retired from Lehr Construction. Roger was an avid fisherman who loved telling jokes, singing karaoke, and dancing. He enjoyed spending his mornings hanging out at Betty's with his buddies at the liars table, and telling stories. He also enjoyed hanging out on the deck and especially loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help out a friend. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his daughters, Gina Carole Watkins, and Dustie Diane Murphy. Survivors include, wife, Pamela "Pam" Murphy of the home, son, Roger (Brooke) Murphy II, daughters, Summer (Aaron) Rauth, and Bailey Murphy, brothers, Steve (Bev) Murphy, Danny Murphy, Timmy Murphy, and sister, Carol (Brad) Witkowski, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will truly be missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Saturday with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at 3:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.