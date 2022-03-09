 Skip to main content
Roger L. Nelson, 75

Roger L. Nelson

Roger L. Nelson, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at a local health care facility. He was born June 28, 1946 in Cleveland, OH, son of Dorothy and William Nelson. Roger graduated from Benton High School, class of 1965. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Vietnam War. On August 29, 1970, he married Luba Cucylowsky in St. Joseph. Some of Roger's hobbies included shooting pool and boating. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife of 51 years, Luba Nelson of the home, son, Michael Nelson of St. Joseph, grandsons, Zachary (Lina) Nelson and Brennan Nelson, sister, Shari (Randy) Sears of Fremont, CA, brother, Terry Nelson of St. Joseph and 2 great-grandchildren, Camden and Journey.
Mr. Nelson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment with Navy Funeral Honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Chaplain Floyd Ferguson, officiating. Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Fire Department-Local # 77 or Freudenthal Hospice.

