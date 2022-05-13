Ronald A. Thomas, Sr. 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He was born January 3, 1947 in St. Joseph to Edgar and Guyetta (Overstreet) Thomas. He grew up in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Bobbie Jean Jordan on August 21, 1971. They later divorced.
He worked in Charlotte, North Carolina in the textile industry for 25 years. He moved back to St. Joseph in 1999, where he worked at American Walnut and then at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center. An avid photographer, he also ran a photography business, Capture the Moment.
Ron had a deep love for music, which he put to use playing guitar in the church band at the former First Baptist Mount Union Church. He also loved to fish and was very mechanically inclined, which led him to work on cars often.
He was very sentimental as well, a good gift-giver with a good heart who gave from the soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eddie, Harold, and LeRoy Thomas.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Allen Thomas, Jr. (Danika); daughter, Kelsey Potts; granddaughter, Jordan Thomas; sisters, Elaine Carriger, Linda Henderson, and Kim Carriger; brother, Andre Carriger, former wife, Bobbie Jean Thomas; longtime friend and caregiver, Steve Ross; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.