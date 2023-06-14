Ronald G. Wilson
1948-2023
Ronald G. Wilson, of Gallatin, Missouri, age 75, passed away on June 10, 2023 after a prolonged stay at Quail Run Health Care Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Ron and his twin brother, Donald, were born February 23, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, the sons of Joseph M. and Olive June Wilson. Ron attended Benton High School and was a part of the Class of 1966.
Ron had a varied career and held positions in the meatpacking industry, the trucking industry, at Hausman Sheet Metal Works, machine operator at Carnation Pet Foods, but he most enjoyed his 20 years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the northwest Missouri area.
Ron was preceded in death by his twin brother and his parents.
Ron is survived by many of his loved ones, including his three children, Michelle Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Melissa Lembke; his two brothers, Dan Wilson and Steve “Red” Wilson; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ron was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Faucett, MO, and the First Christian Church in Gallatin, MO.
The family would like to express our thanks to the many friends who supported Ron throughout the years, the staff at Quail Run Health Care Center, and to the Hospice Care group. Thank you all for your caring and active support.
Celebration of Life Service 11:00 A.M. Friday, First Christian Church in Gallatin, MO. The Rev. Ryan Beenken will officiate, assisted by Russ Hamilton. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.