Ronald J. (RJ) Blakley, 77 of rural Rushville, MO passed peacefully at home on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Ron was born in St. Joseph, eldest son of James O. and Lila L. (Scroggins) Blakley. He spent the majority of his youth living on the family farm with his grandparents, Charles (CW) and Goldie (Trosper) Blakley. He attended the Buchanan County R-IV schools graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and Northwest Missouri State University until being drafted into the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he finished his undergraduate degree in education at Missouri Western State University, then acquired his Masters in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from Central Missouri State University.
Ron was a man with many interests and valued education. His love for the construction industry led him to his position as the Safety Director for Massman Construction Company in Kansas City. He then followed his entrepreneurial spirit to become the owner/operator of Farmers Equipment Company for several years before finally settling into his first love farming, establishing Blakley Family Farms, LLC. Throughout his journey, Ron raised registered Angus cattle, worked at Z&G International in St Joseph, MO and B&D Equipment in Atchison, KS selling farm machinery, taught college courses, obtained his real estate brokers license, and became a producer/investor in Lifeline Foods. Ron retired in 2016.
Ron had a passionate interest in all activities associated with the Missouri River. He served on the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association Board of Directors for 20 years from 2001-2021. He also was a member of the Missouri-Arkansas River Basin Association (MO-ARK) board for many years. He helped shape Missouri River policy as he worked with these organizations, the US Army Corp of Engineers, the Missouri Dept of Natural Resources and other state and federal agencies to make improvements for flood control, navigation, and flood recovery. In 2009, Ron was one of only two civilians selected by the US Army Corp of Engineers to collaborate and streamline efforts to get levees repaired following flood events. Ron’s leadership made him well respected across Missouri. With his blunt and plain-spoken honesty, he could explain complicated river policy in every-day language. Ron tended to local river issues by serving on the Halls Levee Board for many years.
Ron took a great deal of pride in serving as the Vice-Chair of the St. Joseph Regional Port Authority from its inception before retiring his position in 2020. Ron worked tirelessly, along with other board members, for many years to see their vision become a reality when the new port was constructed.
MWSU Center for Entrepreneurship in the Craig School of Business was started in 2014. Ron was one of the original advisory council members who identified the important need in our community. He was a strong advocate in launching the program to support small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. His passion and dedication to the effort has resulted in the success of the CFE supporting over 900 entrepreneurs.
Through the years, Ron was a member of the Buchanan County R-IV School District school board, Charity Lodge, Moila Temple Legion of Honor & Wrecking Crew, and the Rushville Lions Club.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Blakley and Lila (Scroggins) Blakley; and a brother, Donald L. Blakley
Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Leslie (Thompson) Blakley; two children, a son, Brian J. Blakley of Rushville, MO and a daughter, Jennifer A. (Brian) Brown of St. Joseph, Missouri; three grandsons who were his pride and joy, Tyler Brown, Bryson Brown, and Colton Blakley. Other survivors include his sister, Kathy (Larry) Whisenand and brother, Robert (Connie) Blakley both of St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, whom he considered family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment with full Military Navy honors, Sugar Creek Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.