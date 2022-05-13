Ronald J. Whitlock, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 28 2022.
He was born March 2, 1940 near Cosby, Missouri to James and Alzina (Bowen) Whitlock. He was a 1958 graduate of Savannah High School.
Ronald married Jocelyn Rolls on September 19, 1959. She survives of the home.
He had worked at Ross Frazier Supply, Fastenal, and Sara Lee Bakery Outlet.
Ronald was a longtime member of McCarthy Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and facilities manager in his retirement years. He also was a member of the Brotherhood Lodge.
He took up quilting late in life, after asking his wife what he could do to stay busy. He made beautiful quilts for the family.
Ronald was ornery and liked to joke around, but also loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jocelyn; children, Ronda Chesney and Timothy Whitlock (Debi); grandchildren, Colynn Chesney (fiancé, Skyler Jones), and Kyndal Newman (Daniel); great-grandchildren, JadeLynn, Shayn, Samson, and Watson; brother, Glen Whitlock; and niece, Teri Eslick (Derek).
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 2, McCarthy Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to McCarthy Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.