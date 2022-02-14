Ronald Patrick “Pat” Wilmes, 73, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, with family at his side.
Pat was born in Maryville, on January 6, 1949, to Hubert J. and Emma Marie (Zimmerman) Wilmes. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his siblings: Paul Wilmes, Charles Wilmes, his twin, Mike Wilmes, and Gene Wilmes.
Pat graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1967. He had spent most all his life in the area.
In 1968, he joined the US Army and proudly served his country; and spent a year in Vietnam as a combat infantryman.
He worked for 20 years at Kenny Wilmes Construction, then spent 5 years at Woodruff-Arnold, both of Maryville. He retired after 13 years from Kawasaki Motors. He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church.
Pat enjoyed mowing and gardening. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing with family, friends and the Mozingo Senior Men’s League. He was also a league bowler; and enjoyed coaching his sons in sports.
On June 14, 1975 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO, Pat was united in marriage to Vera A. Schieber. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his 3 sons: Brian Wilmes, Savannah, MO, Joey (Emily) Wilmes, and children, Riley and Carter, Columbia, MO, and Josh (Sarah) Wilmes, and children, Nolan, Nash, and Navy, Georgetown, IN; his siblings: Leo Wilmes, Anna Henggeler, Rose Luke, Margaret Ohlberg, John Wilmes, Kathy Schieber, Tony Wilmes, and Harry Wilmes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pat has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow with full Military Rites in St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.
A family and parish Rosary will be at 5:00 PM, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, and the visitation will follow until 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.