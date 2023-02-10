Ronnie J. Thomas
1953-2023
Ronnie Joe Thomas, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, entered into glory with his family at his side Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
He was born February 2, 1953 to Herbert and Mary Thomas in Chicago, Illinois.
Ronnie married Catherine Renee Harris on October 26, 2002.
He served the Lord by praying for those in need and working within the prison ministry.
Ronnie enjoyed playing video games with his grandkids and spending time with his wife and kids. He was a major Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy and Richard; sister, Shirley and Genevieve; and mother-in-law, Katie Harris.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine; children, Corey (Nicole), Christopher (Lindsay), and Cameron (Catie) Blake; siblings, Larry Thomas, Joan Parker, Tommy Thomas, and Sissy Alanda Downs; father-in-law, Frank Harris; daughter by heart, Sydney Duke; and several grandchildren
Services will be held at Word of Life Church in the near future. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family suggests memorial gifts to be sent to Word of Life Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.