Ronny D. Rathmann, Sr.
1957-2023
Ronny D. Rathmann, Sr., 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.
He was born July 31, 1957 to Donald and Linda Rathmann.
Ronny enjoyed listening to music and watching sports. He also liked spending his days working.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Linda Rathmann; brother, Bobby Rathmann.
Survivors include his children, Becky Coffman (Patrick), Jenny Santos (Lorenzo), Ronny Rathmann, Jr. (Jessica), Clifton and Todd Rathmann; several grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.