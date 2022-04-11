Rosa M. Schiltz, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Rosa was born September 22, 1948 in St. Joseph to Carl Monroe and Mary Iva (Hiskey) Banks.
Rosa was a homemaker and had worked in food service for the St. Joseph School District for a few years.
Survivors include her husband Thomas "Sonny" Schiltz, daughter Ronda Oliver, son Jason Thomas (Charlotte), step-son Thomas Michael Schiltz, Jr. "TJ"; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister Shirley Shellenburger.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a son Roger Pankau, step-daughter Sally Bucher, and a sister Carol Silvey.
Rosa was a member of Trinity United Brethren in Christ. She enjoyed camping, fishing, karaoke, and loved going to the casino.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice, or to the family.
Visitation will be Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.