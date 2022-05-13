Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 after her battle with cancer.
She was born in Savannah, Missouri to Otto and Roberta (Bush) Poland on April 2, 1952. She graduated from Savannah Senior High in 1971.
Rose married Stanley Robin Rice on September 14, 1973. They had two children, Derek and Kasey.
She loved being outside planting flowers, fishing and mushroom hunting until macular degeneration left her blind. Then listening to birds and hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Pat, Vada and Mary.
She is survived by her husband of nearly fifty years, Stanley; children, Derek Rice, Kasey Rice (Lucas Pace); grandchildren, Dylan, Zanaya, Brody, Lilly, Aliyah, Conner and Dodge; brothers, Jim, Perry, Ronnie, Davey and Johnny; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Prior to her death, Rose wrote the following messages; Thanks to family for being with me; a special thanks to niece Diana for always being there for me; Cindy for the many prayers; my dear friend Sandy for getting me through some rough times, I will miss you dearly, but will meet you again one day; and most of all God for being in my life. I hope everyone will give to cancer research because cancer sucks.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.