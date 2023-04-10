Rose Marie Hillyard
1931-2023
Rose Marie Hillyard, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
Rose was born May 15, 1931 in St. Joseph to John Millard Ballew and Georgia (Greenrod) Ballew. She graduated from Lafayette High School and shortly after went to work at Hillyard Chemical, where she worked until retirement age.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rex Ballew of Puyallup, WA, and Ronald Ballew of Long Beach, CA; and her husband, R. Haskell Hillyard, with whom she made many happy memories.
Rose was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family.
Survivors include daughter, Kelly (Joe) Barber; grandson, Drew; granddaughter, Jillian; and great-grandson, Corvin.
Private Graveside Farewell Services Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Friends of the Animal Shelter or to the charity of the donor's choice.