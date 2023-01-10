Rosella Lee Palones 95, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO. health care center. She was born July 29, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Margaret and George James. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1945 and worked at H.D. Lee company for over 25 years. She enjoyed dancing, quilting, and traveling on cruises and around the country, and working at HD Lee. She was a member of the Evolution United Methodist Church. Rosella was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Palones, her parents, a daughter, Pamela Jones, and a brother Leon (Barbara) James. Survivors include granddaughter, Ashley (Ron) Dickerson, grandson, Jarrett (Alyssa) Jones, great grandchildren, Zyker & Zella Dickerson, Wyatt & Rhett Jones, and son in law, Dick Jones all of Savannah, MO.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.