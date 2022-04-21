Rosemary Goldizen Bonham, 69, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at a local health care facility. She was born March 17, 1953 in St. Joseph, daughter of Mary and John Goldizen. She married David on September 18, 1972. Her hobbies included working puzzles and watching ME TV. She took pride in her garden, where she loved her flowers and frog statuary. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Bonham in 2021, daughter, Debra Woolery, siblings, Bill Goldizen, Bob Goldizen, Mary Jones, Billie Goldizen, Evelyn Larrison, Joan McKnight, and Betty (Goldizen) Jacobs. Survivors include, sons Michael (Rhonda) Bonham and David Shaw of St. Joseph, brothers, George "Butch", David "Shorty" and Dennis "Danny", and John "Sonny" Goldizen, Jr., 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Sharon Spiegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Bonham will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Rosemary Bonham Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.