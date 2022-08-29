Rosie Miller, (Catherine Rose Ann), 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on August 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She attended St. James Catholic School and Benton High School. On November 8, 1968, she married the love of her life, Michael A. Miller. She was a stay at home mom until her children graduated high school and then worked at The Family Planning Center for over ten years.
Rosie loved spending time with her family, especially watching and cheering on her grandchildren in their various activities. There was no place too far to travel. She also loved working in her flower garden.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Lucille Thomas; brothers Jimmy and Mickey Thomas; her Aunt Catherine and Uncle Johnny; parents-in-laws Cliff and Addie Miller; brother -in-law Rick Zeblean.
She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Mike Miller; sons Kevin (Lana), Cliff aka Rusty, daughter Denise (Derek) ;grandchildren Tara (Scott), Sydney (Emilio), Hunter, Tanner, Rob (Frankie);great grandchildren Lillian, Noah, Hannah, Nash, Brianna; sisters-in-law Brenda (Ed), Cyndi; brother-in-law Jim (Julie); multiple nieces and nephews.
Rosary 5:00 PM with visitation following until 7:00 PM Sunday, August 28th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service Monday 10:00 AM in our chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to American Cancer Society.