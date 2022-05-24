Roxanna Lea Ray, 68, passed away May 22, 2022.
She was born October 25, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Evelyn (Orchard) Forrester.
Roxanna graduated from Smithville High School and worked as a nursing assistant.
She is preceded by her parents, and brother in law, Bill LaFountain.
Survivors: 3 children, Jeffrey (Diane) Hale, Harrison, Arkansas, Julie (Shane) Muff, Maysville, Missouri, and Kristina (Grant) Gilbert, Omaha, Arkansas; 4 sisters, Virginia (Russell) Sadler, Osborn, Missouri, Victoria (Bob) Lawson, Kearney, Missouri, Donna (Melvin) Waltz, Cameron, Missouri, Deborah LaFountain, Moraine, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Roxanna has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson.
Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Thursday, May 26, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation 4-6 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.