Roy D. Walker
1935-2023
Roy D. Walker passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on September 11, 1935, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Irvin J. and Minnie M. (Linville) Walker.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Irene R. Osborn, whom he married on September 12, 1969. Together, they created a family which included: Eric, Brian and Rhonda Walker, Troy, and Gregg Roberts. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Harry Russell. He was predeceased by his son, Roy D. Walker, Jr. Roy was a proud grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Growing up as one of thirteen siblings, Roy was predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Miller, Nevilla Shadduck, Hazel Bunch, Clara Morris, Margaret Estes, Helen Whitmore, Opal Sloan, Patricia Joy Terry, Betty Russell, and Charlotte Yocam; and his brothers, Olin, and Harold Walker.
Roy dedicated a significant part of his life to the Wire Rope Corporation of America. He worked tirelessly for 38 years, ultimately earning the position of Superintendent of Field Fabrication Products Training Manager before his well-deserved retirement.
In addition to his successful professional career, Roy was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy. He enlisted in 1950 and spent four years as a dedicated sailor.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri.