Roy E. Rapp, Jr.
1943-2022
Roy E. Rapp, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
He was born August 25, 1943 in Abbeyville, South Carolina, to Roy E. Rapp, Sr. and Jennie Sue (Handon) Rapp.
Roy always said he’d never been west of the Mississippi until 1999. He moved to Missouri after closing his accounting business in Maryland.
He never knew a stranger and made many friends through his frequent travels.
Roy belonged to numerous Masonic organizations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Missouri. He was Master of both the Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Harmony Lodge in D.C. He also was Worthy Grand Patron of Eastern Star for the District of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and beloved dog, Blondie.
He is survived by his fiancée, Grace Sexton; and several cousins.
Friday 6:00 P.M. will be an Eastern Star Memorial Service with the Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30 to follow. After which, the family will gather with friends until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.