Ruby P. Moore, 83, passed away July 25, 2022, at a local nursing home. Ruby was born on January 18, 1939, to Clarence and Pearl (Bullock) Spangler. She married Herbert (Herbie) Moore on November 23, 1957 in Clarinda, IA. Ruby was a homemaker.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Herbie; her parents; 3 brothers, Clarence, Jr., Doyle, and Darrell Spangler, and Sister Hazel
Survivors include her children Jenny (Layth) Swenson of St. Joseph; Doyle Moore of Savannah; Gail Landers, Savannah; Jackie (Dan) Morris, St. Joseph; Janell Hughes (RJ Dishong) Savannah;12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; Honorary Daughters Susan Davidson and Terry Camacho; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life to be held at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, Savannah, MO, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Visitation 1 hour prior at 1:00 PM. Inurnment at Elmo Cemetery, Elmo MO, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to The Noyes Home, St. Joseph, MO.