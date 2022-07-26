Ruby Pearl (Jennings) Jones, 91, of Huntsville, AL, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
She was born September 5, 1930 in Wablo, MO to Earl and Nina Jennings.
In her teens, she got a job as a waitress and fell in love with the cook, Oscar Jones.
They later married and settled in Cheyenne for a few years. They had two sons, Ricky and Curtis. They moved to St. Joseph in 1957 where they built a home where they could raise their family.
In 1999, they moved to Huntsville, Alabama so they could be close to Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son; Ricky.
The past several years, Ruby got to a point where she couldn't attend church but she would get up at 6:30 every Sunday to watch her preachers. Her favorites were Charles Stanley, David Jeremiah and a program called "Getting to know your Bible"
After watching Getting to know your Bible for about a year, she came to realize that the scriptures teach baptism. She grew up in the Methodist faith and was sprinkled as a baby.
After studying her Bible along with this preacher, she decided that she needed to be baptized. Curtis and Ginna made arrangements with their preacher to baptize her. When they arrived at the church building they were told that the heater in the baptistry was broken and the water was ice cold. Now the time was November 11, 2021 and Ruby had just turned 91. She didn't care how cold the water was. She was convicted in her heart and she was not going to leave until the preacher took her under the water.
Both shivering, the preacher and Ruby went down in the icy water. After she came up from the water, she raised her hands up high and exclaimed "my sins have been washed away". It was one of the happiest days of her life.
Her life was filled with lots of happy times, the births of her children and especially the births of her grandchildren Cory, Jeff and Melissa. She was also blessed with several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 9:00-10:00 AM, Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment; Ashland Cemetery.