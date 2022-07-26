Russell Dale Thornton 71, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Clarksdale. He was born January 13, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Leona & Oliver Thornton. He graduated from Union Star High School, and retired from Johnson Controls after 40 years of service. He enjoyed going to farm sales, raising cattle, and tractor pulls. Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Marie Thornton, mother Leona Lam, father, Oliver Franklin Thornton, step mother, Mabel Thornton, sister, Susan Thornton, and maternal grandparents, Albus & Lecretia Davidson. Survivors include: step daughters, Amie (Daren) Orth, and Sarah Dysart, brothers, Curtis (Judy) Thornton, and Stephen (Lisa) Thornton, sister, Pam Klepac, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and aunt, Esther N. Correll. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday with memorial services following at 3:00 pm Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home Pastor Dean Eikenberry officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
