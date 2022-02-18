Buffalo, Missouri- Russell Lloyd Simpson, 60, passed away February 10, 2022 at his home.
Russell was born December 16, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Howard and Wanda Simpson.
He was employed as a factory supervisor.
Russell is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Simpson; niece, Diane Morris; and sister, Shiela Louise Simpson.
Survivors: partner, Peggy Ohlund, of the home; 3 daughters, Rachel Simpson, Melissa Severson, and Jennifer Simpson, all of Kansas City, Missouri; father, Howard Simpson, Kansas City, Missouri; 4 sisters, Christine (Denny) Britten, Canby, Oregon, Catherine (Dan) White, Garden City, Missouri; Kathy Arnold (Bob Shields), Kansas City, Missouri, Delores (Steve) Rountree, Elkland, MO; 1 brother, Bruce Simpson, Huffman,Texas; 9 grandchildren.
Services: 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation: 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.