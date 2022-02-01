Rusty Bennett, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022.
He was born January 10, 1947 in St. Joseph to Virgil and Betty (Shaw) Bennett.
Rusty graduated from Benton High School in 1965, then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1971. He then worked for Quaker Oats, did woodworking for a while, then went to work for TWA/American Airlines as a mechanic. He retired from the airline.
He enjoyed golfing, bass fishing, and working on cars. He liked to play horseshoes and cards, especially Pitch with the family.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Bennett; and sisters, Judy Petrovick and Kathy Jo Bennett.
Survivors include daughter, Lorie Wadsworth (Joe); grandchildren, Grady and Annabee Wadsworth; sister, Tammy Hageman (Justin); sister-in-law, Brenda Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of life 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, February 4, VFW Post 1668, 821 N. 4th St., St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.