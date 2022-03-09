Cameron, Missouri- Ruth Louise (Hutton) Rhodes, 90, passed away March 4, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1931, in Holt to Elmer and Maud (Saunders) Hutton.
A kind, gentle hard-working Christian, Louise lived her beliefs every day, teaching by example and generously sharing her time and energy to help others. Louise married the love of her life Danny Rhodes in 1951. Before she married, Louise worked at Collins Tea Room where she developed her love of cooking for others. Over her life she regularly catered lunches for the Cameron Rotary Club, organized fellowship meals in the First Baptist kitchen, and baked wedding & birthday cakes for friends & family. An energetic quilter, Louise made over 260 baby quilts for the Children’s Mercy Hospital. She was an active, long-time volunteer for Gideons Women’s Auxiliary and Camp Quality. She was happiest when serving her faith, family, and friends.
Her parents preceded her in death as did her older brother Weldon Hutton, her husband Danny, and children David, Susan, and Mitch Rhodes. She is survived by daughter Pamela (Ted) Chenier of Anchorage; brother Bill Hutton and sister Betty Blair of Cameron; grandchildren Trey Chenier of Seattle and Monica Chenier of Boston; and daughter-in-law Virginia (David) Rhodes of Cameron.
Visitation: Thursday, March 10, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Services: Friday, March 11, 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Cameron, 202 East Ford Street, Cameron 64429, with interment immediately following at Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations: Cameron Gideons Camp #U24047, 3063 NW NN Hwy, Stewartsville, MO 64490 or First Baptist Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.