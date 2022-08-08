Ruth Marie Mozee, 102

Ruth was born February 10, 1919 in St. Joseph, MO to Harry and Cora (Bolden) Wilson, formerly of Weston, Missouri. She was the youngest child of the family of two brothers and a sister.
Her primary education began at the old Douglas School in St. Joseph, MO. She attended the Lincoln School of Elwood, KS and then graduated from Elwood High School. She worked at Swift’s and Co. for 25 years until the plant closed in 1971. At that time, she enrolled in a business course at Platt College, where she graduated and worked at the Belt National Bank, J.C. Penney’s and Sherwood Medical Company, where she retired in 1981.
At a young age, she joined the First Baptist Church in Elwood, KS and at the age of 16 was baptized in the Missouri River along with several other candidates. At that time, none of the Baptist Churches had baptismal fonts and ponds, lakes or rivers were used. She was instrumental in helping organize the First Usher Board. She was selected by Rev. David Rogers and Deacon Evans to represent the Northeastern District in the state and national contest. Her love of church and dedication to being an usher won her the National Usher Queen USA at the National Baptist Convention in New Orleans, LA in 1989.
She was married to Thomas A. Mozee, Jr. June 30, 1940 by the Rev. Hamilton Brown in Elwood. They were married 64 years. Tommy and she both loved to travel. They traveled from coast to coast as Tommy sang with the Ennis Whalley Acappella Ensemble Choir.
She loved bowling and had the privilege of being in many state and national tournaments. She also enjoyed crafts, quilting and taking pictures of her many travels.
Marie’s true love of family came from the many nieces and nephews that she and Tommy had the privilege to share their love. She was forever grateful to the McGaughy family for always including her in their gatherings.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy; a sister, Delia Wilson; and two brothers, Bolton and Floyd Leonard Wilson.
She is survived by five nieces, Vontella Dydell, Sharon Weston, Janice Lee, Kelly Trope, and Ann Hunter; eight nephews, Kenneth Dydell, Jimmy Dydell, Mike Dydell, Gary Dydell, Raymond Dydell, Mark Dydell, Roger Dydell, and Gilbert Gray; and extended family of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; a foster son and nephew, Thomas Roach in Atlanta, Georgia, and one Godchild, Kizzie Marie Rowland.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, First Baptist Church, Elwood, Kansas. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Mosaic Cancer Care Fund or the First Baptist Church of Elwood. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.