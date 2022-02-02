Sally Ann Green, 76, Rosendale, Missouri, this beautiful soul went to the angels and her Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022, she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Sally was born on December 18, 1945 in Grayling, Michigan to the late Thomas A. Graham and Esther (Merritte) Kurtz. She graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Colorado. She moved to Rosendale, Missouri on February 3,1979.
Mrs. Green worked as an outreach specialist coordinator at (CAP) Community Action Partnership in the Andrew County office for twenty-five years until she retired in 2012.
Sally received the Larry A. Jones Humanitarian Award from the St. Joseph Rotary Club East for her twenty-five years of serving her community and others at CAP. Sally's passion was helping others and her community.
Sally was baptized as a member of the Latter Day Saints. After relocating to the area, became a member of First Christian Church in Rosendale, Missouri.
Sally's biggest love was her family. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's ballgames, camping, traveling, board games and seeing her great-grandchildren, and most of all spending time with her family.
Sally will be sadly missed by so many, she was dearly loved by her family, friends and many, many others.
Sally married John F. Green on December 1, 2000. He survives her of the home.
Additional survivors include her little dog, Jackie; children, Frank Underwood (Chantell), Holts Summit, MO; Jerry Underwood (Debbie), St. Joseph, MO and Darcy Underwood (Daniel Zimmerman), Cosby, MO; brother, Thomas A. Graham, Jr. (Amy), Maryland; nine grandchildren, Dakota, Justin, Levi, Christie, Stephanie, Alissa, Kassy, Dustin and Alex; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two nephews, Nick and Zach Graham.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Underwood.
Mrs. Green has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at our chapel.