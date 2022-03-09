Salvatore "Sam" Cerniglia, 80

Salvatore J. “Sam” Cerniglia of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on March 4th, 2022. Sam was born on October 31st, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri; the son of Sam Cerniglia and Katherine (Canino) Cerniglia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and his brother-in-law. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Cerniglia) Waller, sister-in-law, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Sam spent his childhood in Kansas City with his extended family, including close cousins. He attended Rockhurst High School and College, served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, spent his career in administration of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Cathedral Church, participating in the choir, as a eucharistic minister, and a lector. He volunteered for church related organizations and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He selflessly cared for family members throughout his life. He is loved and will be missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations to Cathedral Church, Mir House of Prayer, or other preferred charity.
Parish Rosary Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5:00 PM with visitation following until 7:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Friday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.