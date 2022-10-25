Sandra (Barnett) Cruse, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
She was born April 11, 1946 in St. Joseph to Fred Barnett, Sr. and Arletha (Corbin) Barnett.
She was a Head Start/Pre-Kindergarten teacher in St. Joseph for 35-plus years.
Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family gatherings, going to the casino and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arlene Robinson, Harold Barnett, Frederick Barnett, Jr., Donald Barnett, Dorothy Smith, and Wayne Hortona; and her significant other, Pete “Doc” Blunt.
Survivors include her children, Angela Cruse, Dana Weston (Michael), and Harvey Cruse; sisters, Patricia Lankford and Monica Hamilton; brother, Charles Barnett (Deborah); grandchildren, Charnelle Starling, Timara Nelson, Tim Nelson II, Myia Weston, Dejhiann Paden (Jeremiah), and Mariyanna Cruse; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.