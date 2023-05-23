Sandra M. Wolfgang
1938-2023
Sandra M. Wolfgang, 85, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Sandra was born on February 5, 1938, in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Hazel (Meyer) Shafer. She graduated from Benton High School in 1956. Sandra married John L. Wolfgang of Gordan, PA in 1960. She traveled with John during his 20-year military career. Sandra worked in retail, direct sales, and as the family glue. When John retired, they made their home in Gordan, PA. Sandra drove a school bus for North Schuylkill School District until she retired in 2003. She also drove a limousine for T102. In her later years, Sandra moved back to Missouri and settled in Stewartsville.
Sandra loved to travel, read, play the casino and have lunch dates with her friends. She communicated with friends all over the world via computer. Sandra really enjoyed traveling with the North Schuylkill Wrestling Team and other sporting events.
Sandra is survived by her three children, Terri Swopes of Stewartsville, Missouri, Priscilla Blume of Morea, Pennsylvania and John S. Wolfgang of Delano, Pennsylvania, sister Anita (Shafer) Hoffman Horn of Ivy Bend, Missouri, and brother, John Shafer of Stewartsville, Missouri. Sandra has 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. She also has several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, John and Hazel Shafer, her brother, Jack Shafer, and her sister, Sonja (Shafer) Carpenter and her grandson Jesse Barnes.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 25, Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 24, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.