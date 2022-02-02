Sandra “Sandy” Nadine Robinson Shemwell, 83, of Raytown, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 28, 2022. Sandy was born April 13, 1938 in Kansas City, MO. Her parents Arthur Jay and Edith Elizabeth Robinson raised her with an abundance of love and faith. Sandy graduated from Southeast High School in 1956, then attended Baker University graduating in 1960 where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and went to teach 1st grade for several years. Sandy met the love of her life Dr. Gary Neil Shemwell in 8th grade. The two married June 11, 1960. Sandy is survived by her four children; Son Gary Neil Shemwell II and Wife Norma Houtman of Smithville, MO, Daughter Jennifer Phillips and Husband Brent of Colorado Springs, CO, Daughter Jill Crowley and Husband Christopher of Conifer, CO, and Son Nicholas Shemwell and Wife Angela of Raymore, MO, and beloved Grandchildren Nicholas Phillips of Albuquerque, NM, Vincent Phillips of Colorado Springs, CO, Ian Shemwell of Raymore, MO, and Granddaughter Laney Shemwell of Raymore, MO. Sandra is also survived by her Brother Arthur “Jay” Robinson and Wife Mary Gates of Belton, MO and many much loved Nieces and Nephews. Sandy was a faithful, dedicated, kind and unconditionally loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend and Caregiver of many and always put her family first. She was thoughtful, generous, and never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or loved one in a time of need. Sandy was an amazing cook and fed many a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks to hungry mouths in both her home and lake house. Sandy was a beautiful creature on this Earth who loved to dress up, wear her makeup, beautiful jewelry, and perfume. Sandy was most known for her thoughtfulness and sense of humor and her gift bags. It made her day to find something special to get to give. And she LOVED to laugh. And she LOVED to sing. Her smile and joy are her legacy. “Grandma” Sandy’s legacy will live on in her family and those whom she loved. A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lees Summit, MO on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5-7PM with a memorial service following at 7pm. The service can be viewed live, online at https://www.facebook.com/FirstChurchLS/ Private family committal will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery where she will join her beloved Husband. The family suggests in lieu of flowers contributions in her name be directed to Wayside Waifs www.waysidewaifs.org and the Research Hospital Foundation
