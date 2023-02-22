Sarah J. (Obersteadt) Merritt Fanning
1954-2023
Sarah J. (Obersteadt) Merritt Fanning, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
She was born August 25, 1954 in St. Joseph to Henry and Berniece (McCarter) Obersteadt. She grew up in St. Joseph and attended Copeland Baptist Church as a child.
Sarah married Winfred Fanning on June21, 2008. He survives of the home.
She owned and operated Blondie’s Trash Service for many years.
Sarah loved cats and seeing her great-grandchildren. She also could be seen all over town Dumpster diving – looking for treasures.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tommy Obersteadt.
Survivors include her husband, Winfred; her children, John Merritt and Sheila Stickler; grandchildren, Zach, Marisa, Colin and Austyn; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Obersteadt (Jenny) and Louie Obersteadt (Mary); and her ex-husband, Michael Merritt.
Service 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Visitation 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.