Scott D. LaCrue, 56

Scott Devlan LaCrue (56) of Agency, MO passed away March 20, 2022 after fighting a valiant battle with cancer.
Scott was born Jan 15, 1966 to Donna and Ben LaCrue of Buffalo, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Robin Blake.
He is survived by his aunt, Marcia (Ted) Abel with whom he resided, sisters Marchelle (Joe) Humphrey of Eustis, FL and Nicole (Pete) Klein of Deland, FL, brother Mark (Michel) LaCrue of Fayetteville, AR, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Scott was an organ donor and was able to donate his corneas. He was an outspoken advocate of Colon Cancer Awareness, and asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Alliance (click here to donate now).
Graveside services will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1:00 at the Savannah City Cemetery, Savannah, MO under the direction of Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Pastor A.D. Cline will be officiating.