Scott Henry Cole, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
He was born on July 23, 1973 to Larry and Phyllis Cole in St. Joseph, Missouri. Scott married Leasa Etter on December 22, 2006.
Scott was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Wind Therapy bike group.
He enjoyed riding, speed skating, RC cars with his nephew Nick and son Seth, deer hunting with his father and son, and raising his children.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille and Elbert Godsey, and Flossy Kelso; grandchildren, Liam, Axel and Isaac Cole; Mother-in-Law, Dixie Cooper; brother-in-law, Arthur Wayne Neff; and brother from another mother, Chris Root.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Phyllis Cole; wife, Leasa Cole; children, Kaylie Cole, Destiny Dawn (Cole) Lopez, and Seth Cole; grandson Tucker Cole; sister Michelle Nolan (Roy); nieces Alisha Vaughan (Tyler) and Kaylin Nolan; nephew Austin Nolan (Erin); his bike family (you know who you are); numerous extended family and friends.
Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Scott’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.