Scott Horn
1966-2022
Gregory Scott Horn, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022.
He was born June 16, 1966 in Richmond, Kentucky, to Willie and Betty Lou (Forbes) Horn. He grew up in Richmond, later owning and operating the Tobacco Connection in Lexington, Kentucky, for many years.
After marrying Valta (Patton) Hay in February 2010, Scott relocated to St. Joseph.
Scott loved to fish, especially with his family at annual tournaments on the Kentucky River. He also enjoyed online auctions.
He loved his wife and family very much. He also loved hanging out with his grandson, whom he called his “best buddy.”
Scott was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Scott Horn; his parents; and brother, Alan Horn.
He is survived by his wife, Valta; daughter, Elizabeth Gann (Travis); step-children, Dorinda Pettijohn (Vince), Rebecca Courtney (Mark), Amanda Mueller (Dennis), and Joseph D. Hay (Kelly); grandson, Noah Shear; numerous step-grandchildren; and siblings, Kathy Warner, Steve Horn (Betty Jean), Rickey Horn (Tina), Tabitha Smyly (Bradley), and Darren Horn (Jennifer).
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.