Scott Pufahl
1965-2023
Scott Pufahl, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Scott graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana with a Bachelor’s of Science in Electrical Engineering. He joined Altec in July of 2021.
Scott was always watching sports, especially if his Boilers were playing. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family, especially his son, Adam.
Survivors include his son, Adam; parents, Victor and Joyce, and siblings, Laurie Miller, Mark Pufahl, and Kim Seelig.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.