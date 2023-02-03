Shanon L. Byous
1972-2023
Shanon L. (Stubbs) Byous, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023.
She was born September 12, 1972 to Robert Joseph and Vicki Linn (Lile) Stubbs in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Shanon graduated from Lafayette High School in 1990. She was very active in Theater. She continued her education at Missouri Western State University and received her bachelor’s degree in biology.
Shanon married Glen Ryan Byous March 11, 1994.
She worked as a scientist at Abaxis, Quintiles, B.F. Asher, and Boehringer Ingelheim. She also enjoyed working as a pharmacy technician at Kmart for many years.
She supported her children’s volleyball, baseball, basketball, and soccer games. Especially, the Astros Magic and Havoc.
Shanon enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She would do science experiments with them. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She liked watching Dr. Pol, Emergency, and Moonshiners. Shanon also loved cats and otters.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Earl and Mary Ruth Adkins; grandfather, Wesley Lile; father-in-law, Glen E. Byous; and mother-in-law, Erma L. Byous.
Survivors include her husband, Glen Ryan Byous; children, Jarrod (Courtney), Nathan (Cydney), and Meghan (Brody); parents, Robert and Vicki Stubbs; grandmother, Pat Lile; grandchildren, Henry and Mary (whom affectionately called her Grammy); and cat, PJ.
The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Outpacing Melanoma, Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, or American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.