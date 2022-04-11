Sharon K Hunt, 75, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at her home. She was born January 23, 1947 in Plattsburg MO, daughter of Irene and John Bennett. She married David "Tub" Hunt on February 2, 1965. Sharon previously enjoyed working at Mead Products, and later, her and David became business owners of "Tubb's Place" restaurant. A few years later she retired and spent many years caretaking and making memories with her grandchildren. On any sunny, warm day you could find Sharon outside tending her garden, fishing, mushroom hunting, or enjoying a walk around the Southend. She had passion in hunting down and researching family history. Sharon cherished time and traveling with her family. You could always find a grandchild or great-grandchild with her playing card games or helping with puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Hunt, her parents, sister, Karen Medick, brothers, Ronnie and Everett Bennett, and great granddaughter, Piper Keith. Survivors include: daughters, Stacy (Wes) Hunt of St. Joseph, Carey Cox of St. Joseph, Andrea (Deron) Jacobs of St. Joseph, brother, John (Cherylyn) Bennett of St. Joseph, grandchildren: Danielle Keith, Aaron (Andrea) Keith, Kayla Huffman, Erica (Taylor) Hignight, Jason Jacobs, and Dakota Cox. Great-grandchildren, Raven, Olivia, Beau, Zoey, Logan, Brooke, Dawson, and Liliana. Funeral services will be at 6 PM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Don Adkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 6 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Hunt will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to American Cancer Society.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts