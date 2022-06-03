Sharon Kay Allday 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO., health care center. She was born January 1, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Virgie and John Reital. She worked at ADCO Manufacturing retired upon its closing, then worked at Walmart. Sharon enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and bingo. She was a Pentecostal. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Aaron Allday, brothers, Roger and Robert Reital, sisters, Bernice Schubert, and Rosezella Standish. Survivors include, daughters, Sandra D. McClain, St. Joseph, MO. Bobbie (Robert) Wolfenbarger, Boonville, MO, sons, Donald (Brenda) Allday, Everett R. (Laura) Allday and James (LouAnne) Allday all of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Everett (Joyce) Jones, St. Joseph, MO, sisters in law; Julie Snider, and Ann Suggs, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, June 6, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Wilson officiating, The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.