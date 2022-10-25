Sharon R. Knutter, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022.
She was born November 21, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Glen and Shirley (Boley) Knutter. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from William Jewell College.
Following graduation from college, Sharon worked as a banker in Virginia and then sold insurance in Kansas City before a series of back injuries and subsequent surgeries in her late 20's required her to relocate to the Nashville area where her parents resided. She worked for the U.S. Department of Labor when her life took a tragic turn of events. She suffered two traumatic closed head injuries - one from a bike accident and the second one, three years later, from a car accident. From that time on her physical and cognitive abilities were greatly compromised.
In 2015, Sharon relocated to St. Joseph with her mother, following the death of her stepfather. In early summer 2016, following a series of extreme seizures, Sharon moved into the long-term care wing of Living Community Residential Care Facility. She remained there until her death, the last seven months being under hospice care.
Sharon was a Christian and was baptized into the First Baptist Church of Excelsior Springs, MO. Her subsequent moves provided opportunities for membership in Grassland Heights Baptist Church in Franklin, TN and Wyatt Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO.
Sharon spent many hours working word search puzzles and intricate counted cross stitch canvases - some of which won awards in the state of Tennessee
A special acknowledgment of gratitude is extended to the Living Community staff of caregivers. Over the years there were many special friendships that were forged. Particular mention must be made of Carly, who was with Sharon from the very beginning of her residency at Living Community. All of those who spent the last days of Sharon's life lovingly caring for her are remembered with deep affection. Sharon's friends Sandra, Delores, Mary and Everett were very close to her heart.
The Mosaic Life Care Hospice Team were truly angels of mercy. Heidi, Missy, and Taylor - your professionalism and compassion will never be forgotten.
Sharon is preceded in death by Her father, Glen Knutter; and mother and stepfather, Shirley and Cal Cooper.
Survivors include her sister, Glenda Hamilton (Chuck) of St. Joseph; niece Laura Lucas (Robie) of Westchester, OH; nephews, Josh Hamilton (Kristin) and Alex Hamilton (Kirah), both of Kansas City, MO and their five children; stepsister, Kathi Camp (Clyde) of Allen, TX; stepbrother, Tim Cooper (Laurie) of Campbell, TX; aunt, Beverly Meyer and cousin, Rebecca Rosenberg both of Oak Park, CA.
Private inurnment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, MO, next to her beloved father. The family suggests memorial donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.