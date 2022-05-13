Sharon S. Stark, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away May 13, 2022. Sharon was born March 17, 1943 in Maryville, MO, to Vernon E. "Buggs" and Belvadine O. (Newcomer) King.
She married Robert Stark on June 16, 1961; they had celebrated 60 years of marriage. Survivors include her husband Robert; two daughters, Dianna McKinney and companion Mark Bigham, Leslie Hardin and companion Kevin Woods; three grandchildren, Teddy and Tyler McKinney, Jamie Hardin; and a great-granddaughter Kynzlee McKinney.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a devoted mother, housewife, grandmother. Sharon was the best housekeeper ever and loved to work in flower gardens. She was a dear friend to all. She loved animals, the St. Joseph Mustangs and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Services will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.