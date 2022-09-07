Sharon Sue Ferguson (Lininger) passed away September 4, 2022, at the age of 76, in the home surrounded by her husband and children. She now joins her father John Lininger and mother Pearl Lininger, as well as her two siblings Harley and Kenny in heaven.
Sharon was born August 19th to John and Pearl Lininger in 1946 in Maryville, Missouri. She was a graduate of West Nodaway High School, class of 1964.
On July 3, 1966, Sharon married Randall Ferguson at the Rosendale Christian Church in Rosendale, Missouri. Married 56 years. They raised one son, Floyd Alan, two daughters, Karla and Michelle.
After graduating high school, Sharon was employed at Sun Garment. Then she worked alongside Randall on the farm raising hogs and row crops. She was a stay-at-home mom until being employed at North Andrew as teacher’s aide for ten years. She then was employed at Walmart for twelve years, Derr Equipment, and Andrew County Senior Center. She also loved volunteering at the Andrew County Museum, Andrew County Food Pantry, Rolling Hills Library, and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Bolckow Christian Church in Bolckow, Missouri. She was an avid crafter, animal lover, and great friend.
Sharon’s life was full of loving, smiling, laughing, hugging, helping, and even more hugging. She never knew a stranger.
She is survived by her husband, Randall, all three of her children; Floyd Alan Ferguson wife Melissa, Karla Roach husband Rod, and Michelle Richardson husband Chris, brother Delbert Lininger wife Evelyn, sister Diane Beason, her five grandchildren, Justin Remick wife Dana, Jakob Richardson, Drake Remick, Pearl and Preston Ferguson, as well as by the many adoring great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Sharon’s family extends special thanks to ANEW Healthcare (Shady Lawn), Mosaic Life Care and Freudenthal Home-Based Care, especially Hospice, for taking great care of her and helping her pass to the next life peacefully.
Per Sharon’s request the farewell services will be graveside at Bennett Lane Cemetery 8831 U.S. 71 Savannah, MO 64485 at 1:30pm, September 9th, 2022, by Chaplain Dennis Jones.
In lieu of flowers, her family invites those who knew her to donate in her honor to the Andrew County Senior Center 12737 State Hwy East, Savannah, Missouri 64485