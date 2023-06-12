Shawn Michael Hayward
1966-2023
Shawn Michael Hayward, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
He was born October 21, 1966 in St. Joseph to Bennie and Dolores (Montemayor) Hayward.
Shawn loved movies, good food, good music, fishing, and going for long car rides. He was a funny, happy guy with lots of opinions who loved to debate.
Most of all, Shawn was all about his family, whom he loved dearly. He didn’t ask for much but was quick to give, always putting others before himself.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his children, Ashley Dahms (Gregory), Heaven Hayward, Brandon Hayward (Matthew), Brittany Poland, and Mercedes Hayward (Anthony); stepdaughters, Jackie Poland and Kristie Auten (Jason); grandchildren, Preston, Graesyn, Stetson, Fable, Mylee and Eri; his mother; siblings, Tina DeHaven (Kevin), Andi Hayward, and Nick Hayward; other extended family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Shawn's Funeral Fund.