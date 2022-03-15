Shawn Michael Kelley 46, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. He was born August 16, 1975 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Sandra & Michael Kelley. He married Cindy on 4/3/21, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at United States Post Office as a Rural mail carrier for 12 years. He enjoyed playing softball, Chiefs football, hunting deer and turkey, and fishing. Shawn is survived by wife, Cindy Kelley of the home, his parents, Sandra Ray and Michael Kelley of Saint Joseph, MO, step sons, Brett (Brooklyn) Smith, Tyler (Madison) Smith, and Drake Smith, and step grandson, Caiden Smith, a brother, Kevin Kelley (Erin Robertson) of St. Joseph, MO, nieces and nephews, Madisyn, Garber, Mallory & Caleb Kelley, and a great niece, Cora. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream following Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Reynolds officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shawn Kelley Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
